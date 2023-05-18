Singer Luis Miguel Fuentes spent more than $2 billion on 30 videos and a new bus

The prominent romantic vallenato singer, Luis Miguel Fuentes, impacts with two very eccentric news: his new production ‘Impeccable’, which has 30 music videos, and the acquisition of a modern bus, with an investment of more than 2 billion pesos.

Luis Miguel Fuentes, is oblivious to the criticism of social networks and focuses on promoting this DVD, which contains 30 hits from his brilliant artistic career such as: ‘I still love her’, ‘My happiness’, ‘Someone is going to make you cry ‘, ‘There is only one’ and ‘Don’t cry to me’.

The planning lasted three months and to record the videos, a warehouse was rented in Medellín, the city where this singer born in Codazzi (Cesar) resides. The space was adapted with its stage, lamps, curtains, mirrors, lights, sound and special effects to produce a production with better quality standards.

For three days, Luis Miguel Fuentes marathon-recorded the 30 live videos that are now part of his ‘Impeccable’ DVD, which is available on the artist’s official channels and Discos Fuentes, with the best comments.

A LUXURY BUS

With an excellent video, the singer Luis Miguel Fuentes, boasts of his luxurious, very comfortable bus to transport his group to different destinations in the country.

The car, marked with the name of Luis Miguel Fuentes on the front and with a giant photo on the back, is a true luxury that only great artists and players have that cachet.

The bus has four televisions; two of these 32-inch ones; Its body had the capacity for 40 passengers, but it was adapted for 31, offering comfortable spaces with modern chairs that recline more than normal. It has two armchairs that lie down completely. It has two dining table accommodation systems; leather cushions and custom Lexus type. It has a fridge and is fully air conditioned.

Experts on the subject comment that this bus costs one billion pesos for its modernity and high technology. The truth is that Luis Miguel Fuentes feels ‘Impeccable’, with the title of his DVD.

