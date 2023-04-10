Known American singer Taylor Swift unexpectedly for millions of fans, she broke up with her fiancé, actor Joe Alvin. They met for six years. About her love for Alvin, 33-year-old Swift wrote the song Lavender Haze, which became a super hit. Not so long ago, lovers did not take their eyes off each other at the Grammy Awards ceremony…

And so Taylor went on tour. Fans noticed that Alvin was not at any of her concerts. Everyone believed that this was due to the busy work schedule of the 33-year-old actor. It turned out that everything is much more serious.

According to the British newspaper The Daily Mail, Taylor and Joe decided to break off the engagement a few weeks ago. They came to the conclusion that they were not destined to be together all their lives.

«There was no drama. The relationship simply came to an end and exhausted itself, so Joe was not seen at any of her shows“, the insider told the publication.

Alvin added to the list of “formers”, and there were a lot of them in the personal life of the singer. Here are just four names – British actor Tom Hiddleston, singer Harry Styles, DJ Calvin Harris, Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal.

It will be recalled that Taylor Swift and Rita Ora impressed fans with a revealing outfit at the MTV EMA award ceremony.

