Singer Tina Turner dies – news

Tina Turner died on Tuesday after a long illness at the age of 83 at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, her management announced on Wednesday. The artist had been a Swiss citizen for around ten years. She has lived on Lake Zurich with her German partner Erwin Bach since the 1990s.

Moving career

Die “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” has inspired people with her powerful voice and exuberant energy. After a farewell tour in 2009, she withdrew into private life at the age of 70. According to her own statements, after decades of hard work, she now enjoyed life without obligations. After that, Turner only showed herself rarely in public, for example to promote a book or a musical about her life story.

Beginnings in the 60’s as a duo with Ike Turner

She rose to fame as a duo with then-husband Ike Turner in the ’60s and ’70s. As Turner revealed much later, the marriage was an ordeal for her. Ike beat and bullied her. She fled from him at the age of 37. Turner gave up all financial claims from the joint music creation in order to get through the divorce quickly and started with a solo career.

At the age of 45 she made a brilliant comeback: the album “Private Dancer” was her solo breakthrough in 1984. From then on she filled stadiums and music stages worldwide and landed numerous hits: “What’s Love Got To Do With It?”, “Proud Mary” or “We Don’t Need Another Hero” are just a few of them. Turner has won numerous music awards. In 2021 she was inducted into the “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame” in Cleveland recorded in the US.

“ Tina, we will miss you very much “

Turner had two biological sons who predeceased her at ages 59 and 62. She herself had colon cancer and kidney failure. Her husband donated a kidney to her in 2017. In the autobiography “My Love Story“She reported in 2019 about many painful experiences in life, but paid tribute to Erwin Bach as her savior and the greatest love of her life. She met him at the airport in Düsseldorf and lived with him in Cologne for several years.