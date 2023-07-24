Singer Tony Bennett died at the age of 96 | Culture | .a week

his fans knew it was coming, but that did nothing to soften the blow of his passing for eternity at 96. He was already diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016 and stopped performing two years ago. At the same time, an article was published in AARP Magazine detailing Bennett’s struggle with memory loss and his efforts to alleviate the effects of the disease. As long as possible, he continued to rehearse twice a week with his longtime pianist Lee Muskier.

Bennett was highly regarded by his colleagues. In 1965, Frank Sinatra named him the best crooner (singer of love songs) in the business. “When I look at him, he turns me on. I am moved. He is a singer who conveys what the songwriter has in mind and probably more,” Sinatra paid tribute to him. Inseparable from Tony’s personality are his decency, generosity, honesty and commitment to justice at every stage of his life – as a soldier in World War II he served in the unit that freed Jewish prisoners from a concentration camp and two decades later he marched for civil rights from Selma to Montgomery (the capital of Alabama) with Dr. Martin by Luther King Jr.

It is safe to say that almost every American family would have at least one of his albums (most likely Tony Bennett Sings 10 Rodgers & Hart Songs) in their record collection, on which he sings with incredible ease the repertoire from the collection of compositions by major American classical and musical composers known as the Great American Songbook. Americans of all generations have always been drawn to Tony’s peculiarly intimate and familiar voice, which filled them with peace and made them feel that he was singing just for them.

I Left My Heart in San Francisco (MTV Unplugged

Born Anthony Dominick Benedetto on August 3, 1926, Bennett began singing at an early age. His musical career spanned an incredible 80 years. He rose to fame in the early 1950s with his first hit, Because of You, which became a No. 1 hit in 1951. In 1953, he followed with several more chart-topping songs. Four years later, he took the advice of his pianist, arranger and music director Ralph Sharon and incorporated jazz elements into his artistic expression.

Thanks to this, it reached its peak at the turn of the 1950s and 1960s. A classic album is The Beat of My Heart (1957), which featured famous jazz musicians such as Herbie Mann, Nat Adderley, Art Blakey and Jo Jones. He then began working with Count Basie’s big band, becoming the first male pop singer to sing with Basie’s band. Together they recorded the albums Basie Swings, Bennett Sings (1958) and In Person! (1959). At that time, Bennett was already purposefully trying to raise the reputation of his nightclub performances, following the example of Sinatra and other top singers of jazz and American standards of the time.

At the awarding of the Jazz FM Radio Station, he spoke about his lifelong passion for jazz: “To create my own vocal style, I started listening to jazz recordings. Jazzmen are experienced cums, allowing them to be spontaneous, not get lost at the moment and constantly transform what I play. Jazz musicians have always performed and recorded… “.

With the change in taste and the advent of rock, he could not avoid failures. He insisted on sticking to classic pop. Columbia immediately terminated his recording contract. It must have been very difficult for Tony at the time. He disappeared from the charts, his popularity declined. He changed several record companies, fell into drugs and had some explaining to do to the US Revenue Service. Still, some fans never forgot him. It is said that whenever he visited the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, he was welcomed in this establishment – it was there that he first sang I Left My Heart in San Francisco, which in 1962 became not only a hit, a best-selling album of the same name, but also a symbol of the city. Today, a statue of Bennett stands in front of the hotel.

The problems came to a head in 1979. After a near-fatal cocaine overdose, Tony Bennett was taken care of by his sons Danny and Dae. Danny became his father’s manager, got his finances in order, moved him back to New York and started booking him gigs while trying to give him a new image. In 1986, Tony Bennett re-signed with Columbia Records and released The Art of Excellence, his first chart-topping album in nearly 15 years.

The Way You Look Tonight

It wasn’t until 1994 that he permanently returned to the subconscious of fans and mainstream American pop music, while still remaining true to his classic style. Then, after a successful performance on MTV Unplugged, and to the general astonishment of many, he captivated a younger audience in particular. Many of them probably had no idea that the nice guy who sang George Gershwin, Irving Berlin and Cole Porter tunes to them with disarming confidence and absolute conviction is almost 70 years old. The New York Times newspaper wrote about the incredible comeback: “Tony Bennett not only bridged the generation gap, he destroyed it. He managed to establish a strong bond with a young audience weaned on rock. And at the same time, he made no compromises.” In the same year, his album MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett was released and went platinum in sales and won the prestigious Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

Tony then threw himself into touring and recording with incredible enthusiasm. Among his outstanding recordings is the LP On Holiday – a tribute to Billie Holiday. Although this is a potentially formulaic collection, it is engaging for the same reasons as Bennett’s previous tributes to Frank Sinatra (Perfectly Frank) and Fred Astaire (Steppin’ Out). Bennett really respected all these artists, he really liked their songs and never stopped listening and singing them. He also gained fame by collaborating with a number of other artists, including Amy Winehouse, Aretha Franklin and kd lang.

Tony Bennett, Amy Winehouse – Body and Soul (from Duets II: The Great Performances

Even at an advanced age, Tony Bennett performed well as a singer. His album The Silver Lining (The Songs Of Jerome Kern), which he sang accompanied by pianist Bill Charlap, won a Grammy Award in 2016. It was not a symbolic gesture or a lifetime achievement award. It’s a beautiful record from a singer who was 89 at the time of release.

Proof of Tony’s friendly nature is also his support of other singers – he was their generous mentor and was constantly looking for ways to give young artists a new impetus in their careers. Bennett’s most recent albums include Cheek To Cheek (2014) with Lady Gaga, Love Is Here To Stay (2018) with Diana Krall and the Bill Charlap Trio. The second album of duets with Lady Gaga (Love For Sale), which he recorded between 2018 and 2020, was released in 2021. Bennett’s wife Susan confided that he was already showing “clear signs” of Alzheimer’s disease while recording with Lady Gaga.

Tony Bennett, Diana Krall – Nice Work If You Can Get It

