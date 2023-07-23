Home » Singer Tony Bennett died at the age of 96 | Culture | .a week
American singer Tony Bennett died at the age of 96 on Friday in New York. TASR informs about it on the basis of reports from the AP agency and the website of the Sky News station.

They did not give a specific cause of death, but the Bennetts were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. Five years later, he announced it publicly and, on the advice of doctors, ended his concert activity after more than eight decades in show business.

This jazz and swing singer has been musically active since the mid-1930s and released his first album in 1952. He has more than 70 albums to his credit during his career. He has won 20 Grammy Awards. The first of them was awarded to him in 1962 for the song I Left My Heart In San Francisco.

During his long career, he collaborated with various singers, including Frank Sinatra and Lady Gaga, adds Sky News. Sinatra himself called him “the best singer in the business” in an interview in 1965, Sky News recalls.

