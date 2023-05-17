singer vallenato tells how he overcame covid-19

Through his Instagram account, the young man from Barranquilla Jei Cardona Zuleta He recounted his miracle of life after having suffered covid-19.

The artist, known for having imitated Poncho Zuleta in the program ‘Yo me llamo’, reported that spent six months in an Intensive Care UnitICU, connected to an ECMO machine (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), with tracheotomy and others, but he managed to defeat the virus that kept the world in a pandemic for 3 years.

Cardona Zuleta posted a video singing ‘Without measuring distances’ by Diomedes Díaz, while exercising on a treadmill with an oxygen bullet in her nose. This therapy is part of her recovery, which has taken more than six months.

“Thanks to God and his infinite mercy, I have sang again, filled with a lot of feeling because I heard that my voice had managed to reach those high tones, and that my lungs responded as I expected. I give glory and honor to Almighty God, because he allowed me to live again, sing again and continue achieving my dreams”the impersonator posted on his Instagram.

Despite having had a tracheostomy (surgical procedure to create an opening through the neck into the windpipe) several times, his voice managed to recover.