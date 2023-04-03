Ukrainian singer Julik in the company of Honored Artist of Ukraine Andrii Zaliska returned from a charity tour of Europe. They gave several concerts in several countries to raise funds for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As Julik announced on his page in the social network, the amount of the collection turned out to be staggering — 21,149 euros (845,960 hryvnias).

«More than a month, overnights in airports, overnights in a student dormitory in Rome, and all this with one backpack on his shoulders. He put a concert outfit, underwear and several T-shirts in his backpack.

But all this is nothing compared to how our boys fight for our independence and victory.

We are glad that we managed to raise a good amount of money for the tour. Thank you to the Ukrainians in Naples, Rome, Albora (Valencia), Terni, Genoa, Accera, Caserta, Pardubice, Greece, Palma de Mallorca“.

The artist also told that he had already managed to transfer the Ukrainian soldiers to the front.

«There are already 2 ambulances in Ukraine and they help save the lives of our brave soldiers. A Nissan car (pickup) is specially equipped for the boys and is already on its way to Bakhmut. A reconnaissance drone is also on the way. BF “For Luhansk Region” and NGO “VPO of Ukraine” thank you for your cooperation. More than 1,500 first-aid kits that can save lives in the first instance are also heading to the front. Also, the Mercedes car that was purchased in the Czech Republic should be sent to Ukraine soon! Proud to be Ukrainians, proud to be part of the most indomitable nation in the world».

As a reminder, songwriter Andriy Parfenov believes that the war changed the music market in Ukraine beyond recognition.

