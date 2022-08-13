Listen to the audio version of the article

L’single check universal for now costs less than expected. But at least part of the funds that are saved would be useful to complete the implementation of one of the most profound reforms in public welfare policies, carried out by the Minister for Equal Opportunities and the family, Elena Bonetti. After four months of operational running-in, the support for children, which replaces deductions, family allowances and various bonuses, now shows rather stable numbers, which offer important indications on the characteristics and dimensions of the audience.

More to those with less

On the first point, the clearly progressive structure at the basis of the reform stands up to the test of the facts. 40% of public aid is directed to families who have submitted a Isee up to 15 thousand euros. In Italy with squeezed-down incomes, this group is certainly the largest, but it also receives a higher average amount: 194 euros per child in June, the last month recorded so far, against 179 euros in the immediately higher range (15- 20 thousand euros of Isee), 152 of the third bracket (20-25 thousand euros), 119 of the fourth and so on. Compared to the previous months, the fluctuations are contained in the order of hundredths.

The actual amounts received by families also confirm the favor reserved for those who have more children by the calculation mechanisms underlying the allowance: with three children, for example, the average amount is 536 euros, i.e. 4.18 times the 128 euros. recognized for those who have only one child, while with six children it reaches 1,572 euros, that is 12.3 times the allowance for one child. In short, the progression is deeper than the simple multiplication by the number of children.

Who is missing

The monthly censuses carried out by the INPS, it was said, also outline the size of the audience of the recipients. And here things get a little more complex. Since its debut in March, the allowance has reached approximately 5.2 million families, with 8.3 million children. This is 75% of the 11 million children who were assumed to be potential beneficiaries.

It is not a surprise, because all welfare interventions have a physiological share of non-adhesions, especially when being “universal” such as the single allowance, they potentially also address families with better income and assets, to whom they offer help anyway. more than symbolic.