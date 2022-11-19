Listen to the audio version of the article

Minister Roccella announced it a few days ago in the pages of Sole24Ore: the single check will be reformed with a view to rewarding the most numerous families “which in general – she says – have been mistreated by the tax authorities up to now”. According to the head of the Ministry of the Family, Birth Rate and Equal Opportunities, it is the mechanism underlying the allowance that is not working. In other words, Isee, which would not have guaranteed families with more children.

The reform

The regulatory train is the Budget law: it is there that the first round of the game could be played which, according to government sources, could however be divided into several phases. The hypothesis as a whole would aim to weaken the ISEE as a parameter for quantifying the check. In its place, the family quotient could enter the scene: and therefore the relationship between income and components of the nucleus. A first hint of the introduction of the new criterion is contained in the Aiuti-quater decree where it will presumably dictate the law regarding the exemption from the incentive for villas until March 2023.

Another mechanism will therefore have to be found for the government, since according to Roccella “about one million potential beneficiaries have chosen to renounce the allowance”. After all, that of supporting families was also a workhorse of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who had indicated it among the preferential lane interventions in the government program.

Widows and orphans

Then there is the question of reduced allowances for widowers for children. The surprise that arrived on current accounts for these categories of beneficiaries stems from the non-recognition of an increase granted to two working parents: with the disappearance of one, the “premium” also vanishes. Well, adding insult to injury. But sources from the Ministry of Labor reassure: “We will intervene soon to remedy these situations,” they say. And more generally to the system of the single check but always with an eye to the accounts. As is well known, the energy chapter will absorb most of the resources of the budget law. So where will the resources be recovered? It remains to be understood, but what is certain is that the residual cash will not finance the big maneuvers.

Measurement ID

The single universal allowance (Auu), which came into action in March of this year, has absorbed other institutions such as the birth bonus, the birth allowance, the temporary allowance and finally the one intended for households with at least three children. The beneficiaries are families with minor dependent children from the 7th month of pregnancy to 21 years of age if students or unemployed, as well as disabled children of any age limit. The measure is upon request and is paid by bank transfer directly from INPS to household current accounts. It is calculated on the basis of the ISEE, while for subjects who receive the Citizenship Income it is established automatically and paid at the same time.