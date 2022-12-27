Article 65: single universal allowance

There are several innovations on this front, starting from the basic text which established first of all the equivalences, already envisaged until 31 December 2022, between the dependent minor child and the disabled and dependent adult child and between the dependent and disabled minor child and the child under the age of twenty-one, always disabled and dependent. Furthermore, a 50% increase in the allowance is introduced for children under the age of one and three years for families with 3 children in this case, however, in the presence of Isee up to 40 thousand euros. On this basis, the amendments then arrived: starting from 1 January 2023, the flat-rate increase for families with four or more children equal to 100 euros per month per household, already recognized for 2022, will be increased by fifty per cent, bringing it at 150 euros. The covers

they will go from 345.2 million to 409.2 million euros for 2023, from 457.9 million to 525.7 million euros for 2024, from 473 million to 542.5 million for 2025.

Article 66: parental leave

It is article 66 that affects parental leave – initially reserving the new measure only to employed working mothers – the possibility of taking advantage of a period or a set of periods not exceeding one month and included within the sixth year of life of the child – or within the sixth year of the minor’s entry into the family in the case of adoption or fostering – with an increase in the amount of the allowance for parental leave from thirty to eighty per cent. The elevation does not apply for cases in which the period of maternity leave ended by 31 December 2022. An amendment then extended the discipline to both parents, as an alternative.

Article 78: spending savings card

Article 78 establishes a fund with an endowment of 500 million euros for the year 2023, intended to support the purchase of basic foodstuffs of subjects with an ISEE not exceeding 15,000 euros: the beneficiaries will be able to use these resources through an enabling system defined by a decree of the Ministry of Agriculture. In particular, paragraph 2 of article 78 establishes that within sixty days from the date of entry into force of the law, the decree first of all establishes the criteria and methods for identifying the beneficiaries of the benefit, taking into account the age of the citizens, the pension and other forms of subsidies and transfers already received from the State, the economic situation of the family unit, the income earned, as well as any further elements aimed at excluding subjects who are not in actual need; the sums of the benefit, the methods and limits of use of the fund and the fruition of the benefit must then be defined, to be disbursed on the basis of procedures of competence of the Municipalities of residence; and finally the methods and conditions for the accreditation of commercial establishments adhering to cost containment plans for basic foodstuffs.

Article 78-bis: food income

Article 78-bis is added to the manoeuvre, which establishes, in the estimates of the Ministry of Labor, a Fund, with an endowment of 1.5 million euros for 2023 and 2 million euros starting from 2024, destined to finance, in metropolitan cities, the experimentation of food income. It is a measure to combat waste and poverty. The benefit is aimed at providing subjects in conditions of absolute poverty with food parcels made with unsold food distribution, to be booked using an application and collected at one of the distribution centres; in case of fragility the packages can be received at home. However, the implementation of this rule remains to be written: it will be up to the ministry of via Flavia to issue a decree within 60 days establishing the audience of beneficiaries, the forms of involvement of third sector subjects and all the operating methods of this new instrument .