Single-family house in full fire: large-scale operation in the Freistadt district

A fire broke out in a single-family home around 4:20 p.m. Alert level two was declared and twelve fire departments with around 120 men from the surrounding area responded. As the police announced in the evening, there were no injuries. However, the Red Cross crisis intervention team had to provide psychological support to the homeowners.

The emergency services were able to quickly bring the fire under control and thus prevent the fire from spreading to the nearby forest. The building, which was undergoing renovation, became a room of flames. According to the police, it is currently not possible to quantify the extent of the material damage caused.

As soon as we arrived, the “extreme clouds of smoke” could be seen from afar, says operations manager Nico Seidl, commander of the Grünbach volunteer fire department. When the fire brigade arrived, the building and the straw-covered roof structure were fully engulfed in flames.

Twelve fire departments from the area were on duty. Image: fotokerschi.at | Brandstätter

The firefighters faced special challenges: They had to lay long feeder lines to bring fire-fighting water to the scene. In addition, the low temperatures made extinguishing work more difficult. The thatched roof had to be laboriously removed in order to extinguish all embers. The cause of the fire was still under investigation on Wednesday evening.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

