The doctrinal observations on the differences between the multi-member company and the single-member company make it possible to clarify the question of whether or not the discipline dictated for companies with a sole shareholder is also applicable to spas and limited liability companies when due to corporate events all the shareholdings are concentrated in the hands of more co-owners.

This contribution examines the phenomenon of single-member company and the vicissitudes that lead more subjects to be owners of the sole shareholding.

First of all, it seems appropriate to distinguish multi-member companies from single-member companies. Multi-member companies are companies characterized by the participation of several subjects as shareholders and are defined as “multi-member collective enterprises”, while single-member companies, while always falling within the framework of collective enterprises, are characterized by the fact that a single shareholder appears both inside and outside the company.

Only the capital company how the spa and the srl can exercise the business activity with a single shareholder, as partnerships are excluded in which the presence of a single shareholder represents only a pathological moment of the company, i.e. it occurs when a single shareholder remains because the others have ceased to exist due to death, withdrawal, etc., but since it is a pathological phenomenon, the lack of plurality of shareholders is only permitted for six months. of theart. 2272, n. 4c.c.

So, in partnerships the presence of a single shareholder is not foreseen by the legislatorif not temporarily pending the re-establishment of the plurality of shareholders, the rule is dictated by the need not to expose the corporate creditors of a partnership to greater risk, since the personal, joint and several liability of the partners for the obligations shares would be restricted to a single person and his assets (art. 2740 cc). The situation is different in joint-stock companies where only the company’s assets are responsible for the company’s obligations.

In capital company the unipersonal nature can be presenting itself since its establishment of the spa or srl, pursuant toart. 2328 cc, or during the life of the company for the concentration of all the shareholdings in the hands of a single shareholder through deeds inter vivos or by succession mortis causa (art. 2362 c.c.).

This is not a pathological phenomenon for joint-stock companies, but a precise entrepreneurial choice made by the sole shareholder who intends to carry on the business activity in the form of a joint-stock company which allows for the preservation of limited liability for corporate obligations, since the spa and the srl have legal personality and perfect patrimonial autonomy and maintain these peculiarities even when all the shareholdings are concentrated in the hands of a single shareholder who, however, must fully release all the shareholdings because it is not enough to pay only the down payment of at least 25% of the cash contributions, as required by theart. 2342, comma 2cc, and it is also mandatory to indicate in the company’s deeds and correspondence that it is a “single-member company” or “company with a sole shareholder”, as prescribed by theart. 2250, comma 4cc, indication that according to theCA4 orientation of the Triveneto Notarial Council it does not form part of the company name, but must simply be added after the indication of the same name and its introduction does not involve changing the company by-laws.

Failure to comply with the full release of all the shares held by the sole shareholder according to the Supreme Court of Cassation at the time of incorporation of the company entails not simply unlimited liability for the corporate obligations, but nullity due to lack of one of the conditions for the incorporation of the single-member company (Cass. civ. sez. III, 12/01/2001, n. 383).

Il question the focus of our attention is whether or not the discipline of the single-member company is applicable when several subjects acquire for the various corporate events pro rata for consideration or by inheritance mortis causa all shareholdings of a spa or a limited liability company

Here it is appropriate to make a distinction between the co-ownership of the entire shareholding and the ownership of individual shareholdings. Starting from the observation that even if each share is indivisible and that the sum of the nominal value of all the shares represents the amount of the entire share capital, this does not exclude the possibility that each single share may be jointly owned by several subjects and in this case it applies the rules on joint ownership and the rules envisaged for companies on the appointment of a representative for the joint exercise of the rights deriving from the co-ownership shareholding and on the adoption of decisions by majority vote. Therefore, with the purchase of the entire share package or of the single share of srl by several subjects we have a situation of communion and the shareholding must be considered unique, finding application of the legal discipline dictated for the single-member company, while in the case of purchase by several subjects of the individual shares of the spa or of individual shares of the srl we do not have a single shareholder, but several shareholders at the same time and the ordinary discipline of the multi-member company applies.

According to the prevailing doctrinal orientation, in the event of total shareholding in undivided co-ownership, as in the case of communion of inheritance of the sole shareholder’s heirs, the rules governing the single-member company and social rights apply in full, such as the right to vote, , appeal, etc. are not exercised “uti singuli” by each co-owner individually, but jointly by all the co-owners who exercise them through a common representative (Notarial Council of Triveneto orientation IM1).

In conclusion, the discipline envisaged for the spa and for the single-member limited liability company also applies in the event of co-ownership of the single shareholding by several subjects because these do not act as individual shareholders, but as a single shareholder despite being composed of a multiplicity of subjects, on the contrary, if the regulation on the single-member company were not applied, the principle of transparency towards third parties who would be made aware of acting as a single-member company would no longer apply, which is achieved through advertising in the register of companies and with the indication in the company’s deeds and correspondence, and the obligation to free up all company shares envisaged for the protection of company creditors would also be circumvented.

