Sinopec Announces 2023 Interim Results

0
Sinopec Achieves Solid Operating Results in the First Half of 2023Maintain Relatively High Dividend Payout LevelBoard Approves Share Repurchase PlanBEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2023 / China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (“Sinopec …
Sinopec Achieves Solid Operating Results in the First Half of 2023
Maintain Relatively High Dividend Payout Level
Board Approves Share Repurchase Plan
See also Chiara Ferragni posts the photo of the night of the Oscars with Fedez: "I can't wait for new memories like these"