Sinovac was chosen to manufacture vaccines in Bogotá

During the opening event of the Smart City 20-23 in Bogotá, the Mayoress, Claudia López, announced Sinovac as the new strategic partner of the district vaccine development laboratory, BogotáBio.

López indicated that the objective of BogotáBio is to develop vaccines against covid-19, chickenpox and hepatitis A. The president stressed that in principle, for this process, Sinovac will contribute its knowledge in the manufacture of immunologicals and in the consolidation of biological production plants, as well as the resources for the project.

The mayoress explained, during the event, that thanks to the taxes paid by the people of Bogotá, the city will once again have a factory specialized in the development and manufacture of vaccines. “BogotáBio is a reality”

Why did you choose Sinovac?

López explained that the choice was made after launching an international call to choose the global partner, in which 15 firms from various corners of the world participated: Europe, Africa, Asia and the United States.

“With 357,000 million of taxes, we open an international call not to make pharmaceutical packaging, filling and distribution, but to make pharmaceutical production and be partners in the research, development, technology, knowledge and patents of that pharmaceutical production.”

The president clarified that with this alliance and intelligent progress, Bogotá will be better prepared and less vulnerable to new public health emergencies such as pandemics and epidemics. In addition, the city will generate other means to guarantee the right to good health and life, and more tools to care for people.

“Today I want to announce that Sinovac (from China) has won the international call to be our BogotáBio partner. And this will be one of the greatest innovations that we leave to Bogotá in terms of research, development and life care”, López specified.

It is an innovative model of collaboration between the public and private sectors within the pharmaceutical sector, since Joint Ventures are usually carried out.

In the pharmaceutical sector, it is exceptional for a private company to agree to be a partner in the public sector under the terms proposed by the district.

The District’s investment amounts to a constant 357,000 million between 2021 and 2026: 334,000 million in future terms for infrastructure and equipment and 22,800 million in 2021.

Vaccine production is expected to start in five years. At that time, BogotáBio will be able to produce 3,165,081 annual doses of vaccines against covid-19, 1,177,957 annual doses of varicella vaccines, and 597,996 annual doses against hepatitis A.

While advances in the development of vaccines and new technologies for the care of Bogotanos begin, the District Health Secretariat invited all residents to come to any of the vaccination points to mitigate the influenza virus.

According to the entity, the secretariat received 310,000 doses of influenza vaccines from the national government, which were waiting to continue with the prevention and immunization processes.

The dependency indicated that the vaccine will be applied free of charge to the child population, between 6 and 23 months of age; in pregnant women, from the 14th week of pregnancy; in people over 60 years of age and in people diagnosed at risk between 24 months and 59 years of age.

It should be noted that this virus is the main cause of acute respiratory infections affecting the nose, throat, bronchial tubes and sometimes the lungs. People interested in acquiring the vaccine may do so by entering the web portal: www.saludcapital.gov.co, and detailing the vaccination points closest to their place of residence.

