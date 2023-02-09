Home News Sirena Vallenata Award, Journalist of the Year will be in homage to Rosa Rosado Quintero
by admin
Through Resolution 003, the Circle of Journalists of Valledupar, CPV, agreed that starting in 2023, the special distinction Sirena Vallenata, Journalist of the Year, will be named Rosa Elena Rosado Quintero, as a way of paying her posthumous tribute and permanent, to this great communication professional, who passed away on January 18.

The announcement was made by the president of the CVP, María Marulanda, within the framework of the celebration of Journalist’s Day, who stated that the objective is to exalt her memory and that her professional performance becomes a model for present and future generations of communication. social.

