Siri and the AI: Apple struggles with internal disputes – and its own privacy claims | News

The problem child has a familiar name: Siri. Apple’s voice assistant was considered groundbreaking when it was launched in 2011, but hasn’t evolved significantly since then. Users of iPhone, iPad, Mac and especially HomePod repeatedly attest to its obtuseness and lack of capabilities in forums. The result: Siri has increasingly fallen behind compared to its much younger counterparts called Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. All language assistants, including the little digital helpers from Cupertino, have recently been threatened by AI-based chatbots such as ChatGPT.

Report: Siri team in shambles

Apple is well aware of this situation and has already taken action. The development department of the Californian company has been working on its own AI solution for some time, which is intended to make Siri more powerful. However, the group is not only struggling with a number of legacy issues from the in-house language assistant (see ). The work is said to be made more difficult by the departure of some extremely important employees and internal disputes that began in 2018. Five years ago, the team responsible for Siri was in shambles, reports now The Information (paywall). In addition, violent arguments between the senior employees were the order of the day. According to the news website, it was about the direction in which Siri should develop.

Important AI experts are turning their backs on Apple

Among other things, the disputes revolved around the question of whether data on user interaction with Siri should be evaluated on a large scale for further development. Senior Vice President John Giannandrea, responsible for machine learning and artificial intelligence, was in favor and initiated appropriate measures. However, these were then stopped by a higher authority because the evaluation of voice recordings by external service providers caused a public stir (see ). This threw back the further development of Siri significantly and led to a number of employees leaving the company in the years that followed. Most recently, the three AI experts Srinivasan Venkatachary, Steven Baker and Anand Shukla, who had previously worked in Cupertino, switched to Google at the end of 2022 because they hoped for better working conditions there.

Privacy concerns stand in the way of further development

According to The Information, concerns about data protection and the privacy of users stand in the way of rapid further development or even a fundamental redesign of Siri. As an example, the website cites a project called “Blackbird” that started in 2019. The aim was to create an assistant whose speech recognition takes place locally on the iPhone. This was successful and the feature has been available for a number of functions on smartphones from Cupertino since 2021. The downside of the project: Several hundred employees were busy working on “Blackbird”, which was no longer available for expanding the general capabilities of Siri. In the meantime, a large part of the remaining development team has allegedly lost confidence that Apple will be able to equip the language assistant with artificial intelligence in the foreseeable future and thus improve it significantly.