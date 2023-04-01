Sirti Digital Solutions announces the launch of a new project for the Ministry of Defence, the second within a few months. These are the executive planning and subsequent construction activities of additional security systems within theLuigi Olivari military airport in Ghediin the province of Brescia, headquarters of the 6th Wing of the Italian Air Force.

The scope of the intervention

The new company of the Sirti Group – which enables the digital transformation of public and private companies through networking solutions and services, system integration, cybersecurityIoT, Cloud and Technological Plants – therefore signed a contract which, further strengthening a collaboration started some time ago by the group, envisages the intervention of the company for the creation of safety systems and electrical, special and mechanical systemswith a view to modernizing the solutions to defend the most critical infrastructures of the Ghedi military airport.

“This executive planning and implementation of security and surveillance systems for the Ministry of Defense is further proof of the distinctive positioning that Sirti Digital Solutions has consolidated in the context of digital infrastructure evolution projects, continuing to represent a point of reference in the country’s digital transformation process”, he comments Luca Rubaga, Managing Director at Sirti Digital Solutions.

The contract signed in November

As mentioned, the project follows closely another contract that Sirti Digital Solutions was awarded in November again at the Ministry of Defence: the adaptation of the technological systems of the Data Center of Palazzo Guidoni in Rome, the new headquarters of the General Secretariat of Defence/National Armaments Directorate.

In this case, the intervention of Sirti Digital Solutions, as sole executor of the project, will make it possible to guarantee, thanks to the application of the design guidelines based on the standard Uptime Institute Tier 4, the presence of a Data Center conceived according to the latest generation technological and security paradigms, created to be totally fault-tolerant, in which each component is redundant and includes multiple power and cooling systems. In this way, all those precautions and classification standards that allow guaranteeing the highest level of reliability and safety of the service are ensured within this project.

