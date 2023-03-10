From the early hours of this Thursday morning, merchants, ranchers and hoteliers from the Atacames canton, held a sit-in demanding that President Guillermo Lasso end the state of emergency.

Not even the heavy rain prevented merchants, ranchers and hoteliers from the Atacames canton from raising their voices in a cry of disagreement. They closed the road, stopping the traffic, and with banners in their hands shouting: “end to the state of emergency”. They demanded that President Lasso put an end to this measure that harms the economy of the canton.

Among its demands to eliminate the state of exception; installation of productive tables endowed with resources to invest in the agricultural, livestock and fishing sector that generate jobs. They also stated that they were tired of being the most harmed by the situation that Esmeraldas is experiencing; and that the authorities do not take action on the matter to solve the problems that cross the city.

Marcel Orellana Pdte. From the Chamber of Commerce, he declared that as unions, they demand propitious responses from the State. Social investment to generate opportunities for young people, and plans for the economic reactivation of tourism.

The Governor of the province Frickson Erazo also arrived at the place, who listened to their requests. I have inferred that as citizens they have the right to raise their voices. He mentioned that conversations have already begun with all the Chambers and with the tourism operators to be able to present a report to President Guillermo Lasso, and to cancel the state of emergency. And focus it specifically on the cantons of San Lorenzo, Eloy Alfaro and Rio Verde.

He said that in the next few days the report will be presented to the president of the republic, so that the cantons of Atacames, Muisne and Esmeraldas can return to their activities on a regular basis.