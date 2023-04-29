“Sitcom Agrio” brings together actors with “influencers”

Hespress – Manal Lotfy

“Al-Oula” channel is preparing to strengthen its program network with a new work, which is a TV sitcom entitled “Amoula Nouba”, which was filmed more than two years ago, to be shown during the month of Ramadan before it was postponed and shown outside the Ramadan race. It is directed by Moroccan actress Samia Agrio and includes a group of Moroccan actors.

And Samia Agro revealed that the sitcom “Amoola Nouba” is a social comedy in which the viewer will see himself, and in each episode there will be a specific event and funny pranks that attract the viewer’s attention to know what will happen in the end according to a sequence of events and the development of characters.

Regarding the selection of the technical staff for the work, Agrio indicated, in a statement to Hespress, that in the comedy it is necessary to ensure that actors with a comic background are brought in; Such as Rashid Rafiq and Qamar Al-Saadawi, famous for “Hamaqa”, while creating a balance through balanced names in the artistic field; Such as Noura al-Sikli, Rachid al-Wali, Aziz Hattab, Mounieh Lamkimel, and a generation of young people and children, in addition to many actors, each of whom is distinguished by his privacy.

And the same spokeswoman continued that the involvement of some influencers in the work came with the aim of giving the opportunity to this group, which is characterized by a sense of humor, in order to provide them with assistance in highlighting their talent, explaining that before starting to film the sitcom, a special coach was assigned to give them lessons and train them; Which he also did during filming, which made them fit in and adapt to the group.

It is worth noting that the sitcom “Amoula Nuba” was filmed inside one of Al-Bayda’s studios, and it was known that Ghaitha Asfour, Zubair Hilal, Salim Benmoussa, Fatima Zahraa Qanbou, Naima Elias, Nasser Qabab, Ahlam Al-Zaimi and others participated.