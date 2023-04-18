SIVA buses would reach the Valledupar townships

Through its social networks, the Valledupar Integrated Transport System, SIVA, reported that the days Tuesday and Saturday of each weekmembers of the entity will visit the corregimientos located north of the city to see the possibility of buses reaching these territories.

“They will arrive to carry out surveys in order to carry out the necessary studies that determine the possibility that our SETP will also arrive to our corregimientos”, SIVA noted.

In this sense, the initial corregimientos would be Río Seco, La Vega and Patillal. The first studies were They will start this Tuesday, April 19.

To date, the transport system has enabled more than 12 routes that pass through all the neighborhoods of the city; Some even start at the Transportation Terminal and They end in the Guatapurí River.