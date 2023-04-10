At 8:20 p.m., a multimedia laser show shows a historical sequence of the opening of the station in the heyday of the railway, the destructive war years, reconstruction and the GDR era as well as the events in autumn 1989, when the trains with Prague embassy refugees drove through Dresden and caused riots against the SED regime in front of the train station. Finally, the flood of the century in 2002, which flooded the station hall, is also remembered. Images of this catastrophe went around the world. This was followed by the conversion to a so-called shopping station, in which a number of retail spaces are currently empty. That should change again by the end of the year, it said when asked. In the evening the band “Invisible Touch” entertains with music by Phil Collins and Genesis. The work to replace the broken station roof will be suspended during the station’s anniversary.