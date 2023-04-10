A small market is planned along Zwickauer Straße, and a light railway is also to make its rounds there. Kids who get bored with the steam engines can let off steam themselves on a bouncy castle or virtually control an ICE train in the main station.
125 years of Dresden Central Station
Deutsche Bahn is celebrating on Saturday the 125th anniversary of Dresden Central Station. Organizer Alexander Pravida announces an all-day station festival with an entertainment program, competitions and guided tours of the station, which should also allow a look into otherwise non-public areas.
At 8:20 p.m., a multimedia laser show shows a historical sequence of the opening of the station in the heyday of the railway, the destructive war years, reconstruction and the GDR era as well as the events in autumn 1989, when the trains with Prague embassy refugees drove through Dresden and caused riots against the SED regime in front of the train station. Finally, the flood of the century in 2002, which flooded the station hall, is also remembered. Images of this catastrophe went around the world. This was followed by the conversion to a so-called shopping station, in which a number of retail spaces are currently empty. That should change again by the end of the year, it said when asked. In the evening the band “Invisible Touch” entertains with music by Phil Collins and Genesis. The work to replace the broken station roof will be suspended during the station’s anniversary.