Six AI-powered tools that simplify your job

AI offers various alternatives for you to optimize your productivity and fulfill your work in a more agile way.

Little by little, generative artificial intelligence has become involved in all aspects of our lives, to the point that the future will depend solely on this technology. Basically, this branch of AI focuses on the generation of original content from existing data. Algorithms and neural networks are essential elements to understand how it works.

There are many tools that have been implemented in the different platform services, a clear example of this is ChatGPT, one of the most popular AI of the moment. It is a chatbot designed by the OpenAI company that is capable of answering any question that is asked. In fact, their answers have been so surprising that they could well resemble those that a human would give.

This type of artificial intelligence has turned out to be more useful than previously thought, both for companies and professionals. Its functions are added to platforms that are already designed, they are simply related to automation and content generation. Its purpose is to facilitate users’ tasks and minimize the maximum amount of time they spend on each one, which is especially useful for creating videos, photos, and text analysis.

In terms of image creation, OpenAI also designed DALL-E, an artificial intelligence program that creates images from textual descriptions or stimuli. The material originated from this tool is quite accurate, what’s more, there are those who fear that in the future it could completely replace the work carried out by graphic design professionals.

One of the fears regarding AIs is that they will eventually replace human labor in certain functions or professions. However, if they are used as a complement or as extra help, they can help optimize time and improve performance in the work environment.

There are many tools that take advantage of AI in different fields of work, which can give you agility and time to simplify your tasks.

Canva Pro

Canva Pro is the paid version of Canva. This platform works like a subscription that gives you unlimited access to all premium elements, sounds, images, fonts, and designs. Each of its graphic design tools offer you possibilities to innovate beyond the conventional.

One of its best elements is ‘Magic Design’, which, based on an image that you designate, will create various template options that will serve as a starting point for future creations.

Notion

Available in several languages, it makes it easy for you to take notes and organize your database. A very useful tool for copywriting that generates text for blogs, social networks and documents in general. In addition, it corrects spelling, grammar and optimizes the texts.

GrammarlyGO

Its mission is to review the texts, review quickly and easily, the grammar, spelling, comprehension and clarity of the sentences. This generative AI feature is available to paid users.

Chat by Copy.ai

It has around 30 languages, including Spanish. This tool gives the user the possibility of generating texts in different scenarios, such as emails. Its plus is security, since it offers the sources and citations of each text.

Beautiful.ai

This paid service features a smart slide template editor that makes it easy to create and edit any presentation.

Synthesia.io

This service has more than 120 languages ​​when it comes to transforming texts into voice. The user can request a video by means of written words. It also performs functions for marketing practices.

