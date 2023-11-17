Six alleged guerrillas were captured in operations against ELN and Dissidents – news

With the purpose of strengthening regional development, the Institute of Orinoquia Studies of the National University of Colombia invites you to participate in the IX International Congress on Sustainable Rural Human Development, this November 15, 16 and 17 at the Fray Ignasio public library Mariño from the municipality of Tame, Arauca, with free entry.

This IX version of the International Congress has as guest of honor the Chilean Antonio Elizalde Hevia, graduate in Sociology from the Catholic University of Chile; Rector Emeritus of the Bolivarian University of Chile. Advisor to the governments of Frei Montalva and Allende. He has worked as a consultant for UNICEF, UNDP, ECLAC and ILPES. Author of publications such as: “Human Development and Ethics for Sustainability”, “Utopia and sanity. Envisioning the beginning of a new story”, “Navigating uncertainty” and “The challenge of remaining human in a world without certainties”. Co-author of “Development on a Human Scale”, “Civil Society and Democratic Culture”, “The Resignification of Development” and “The Power of Fragility”. He has researched and written extensively in Spanish and Latin American journals on topics of development, environment, poverty, education, ethics and epistemology.

Guillermo Castro Herrera: Doctor in Latin American Studies at the Faculty of Philosophy of the National Autonomous University of Mexico. He is a founding member of the Latin American and Caribbean Society of Environmental History and an associate researcher at the Antonio Núñez Jiménez Foundation for Nature and Man in Havana, Cuba. He was awarded in 2002 with the Distinction for National Culture from the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Cuba. He is currently vice president of Research and Training of the City of Knowledge Foundation, in Panama.

Other international guests are Dr. Guillermo Nils Castro Herrera, from Panama, who is a doctor in Latin American Studies and professor at the Institute of Historical Research of the University of Panama; the Chilean sociologist Fernando Marcelo de la Cuadra, doctor in Social Sciences from the Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro, professor at universities in Chile, Brazil, Spain and Portugal.

National guests

Among the national guests is Professor Oscar Eduardo Suárez Moreno, director of the UNAL Orinoquia Headquarters, Industrial engineer, specialist in Senior Management at the UIS, specialist in Production Management and Continuous Improvement at the UIS; Professor Roberto Andrés Bernal Correa, Physics Engineer from UNAL, current director of the Institute of Orinoquia Studies, doctor in Materials Engineering-Science and Technology from UNAL; Professor Mary Cecilia Montaño, doctor in Chemistry from the University of Valencia. Spain; Professor Guiovanni Reyes, who has a postdoctorate in Ecosystem Restoration from the Alexander Von Humbolt Biodiversity Institute, doctor in agroecology from UNAL.

Likewise, Professor Andrés Felipe Aponte, PhD student at the University of Los LLanos, Master in Biological Sciences from UNAL, Professor Elizabeth Restrepo, PhD in Automatic Line Engineering from UNAL, Master in Physics from UNAL; Professor Adriana Patricia Muñoz Ramírez, doctor in Aquaculture from the Paulista Julio State University of Mezquita Filho, Brazil; Professor Jesús Alfredo Berdugo, PhD in Agricultural Sciences from UNAL and Master in Human Genetics from UNAL.

Professor Ana Ruth Pinzón, doctoral candidate in Food Sciences and Technology at the Miguel Hernandez University of Spain, will also participate; Yolanda Quiñonez Segura, chemist from UNAL and food engineer from the INCA University of Colombia; Professor Islendy Noreña Acevedo, Master in Physiology from UNAL and nurse from UNAL; and Professor Wilman Antonio Delgado Ávila, doctor in Sciences-Chemistry from UNAL.

Congress Agenda

The IX International Congress on Sustainable Rural Human Development is an academic event that will reflect on the social dimension of the circular economy in coordination with all areas of knowledge associated with sustainability and the political dimension of current socioeconomic systems, given that the Orinoquia region It has different problems at an economic and social level, which have limited the development of the region and, in the same way, the strengthening of the social fabric. At the regional level, the strategic focuses prioritized in the departments that make up the Colombian Orinoquia have been established in the Departmental Strategic Plans and Agreements.

In the same way, the departments of Orinoquía present important opportunities for improvement in their competitiveness indicators (DANE, 2022), this rooted in the problems at the logistics and supply chains level of the departments that make up the region; as well as the difficult access to basic services, the armed conflict, among many others.

Given this panorama, the Institute of Orinoquia Studies of UNAL Orinoquia Headquarters will hold the IX International Congress on Sustainable Human and Rural Development, an event that will seek to strengthen the development of the region from a political and social vision based on the prism of sustainability of the natural processes that promote development in the departments that comprise it.

This event is completely free. Those interested can register at the following link : https://hermesextension.unal.edu.co/ords/f?p=116:21::::RP:P21_ID:48474&cs=1jIcypC0AfATrciCBNf3Gb-vFFsw and for memore information: Contact the following emails: [email protected] and [email protected] or the number (1) 316 5000 Ext. 29725.

The following is the programming:

Source: UNAL Communications Orinoquia Headquarters

