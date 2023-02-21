He Citizen Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice of Mexicoco revealed which are the 50 most violent cities in the world. In this list there are 5 cities in Colombia.

In this order of ideas, Cali leads the list of the most violent Colombian cities with 1,007 homicides in 2022. In second place is Cartagena with 403, Cúcuta with 296, Santa Marta with 280, Buenaventura with 111 and Palmira with 110 cases.

“These are the most violent cities in the world (2022). Colombia has come a long way in reducing homicide and more can be done”, wrote the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro on his Twitter account.

In the list appear 17 cities in Mexico10 from Brazil, 7 from the United States, 6 from Colombia4 from South Africa, 2 from Honduras, 1 from Puerto Rico, 1 from Ecuador, 1 from Jamaica and 1 from Haiti.

VALLEDUPAR

Valledupar, although it does not appear on the list, 2022 was one of the most violent years in the city in the last 5 years. In the capital of Cesar, 149 homicides were registered according to the Legal Medicine report.