Six dead and eight injured leave a new armed attack in Ecuador

A new armed attack in Guayaquil left six dead and eight injured, in the second case registered in June in the streets of that Ecuadorian city, the most affected by drug trafficking and criminal gangs.

It was apparently a settling of scores between gangs, in which six people died, the police chief of the southern district of Guayaquil, Colonel Marcelo Castillo, who had earlier reported six injuries, told AFP.

However, the Prosecutor’s Office specified that “the event also left another 8 injured who were sheltered in clinics in the sector.”

He added that so far there are no detainees for the attack.

Two weeks ago, five people died, including a policeman, and another eight were injured when three men opened fire inside a house in Guayaquil (southwest).

These types of attacks have become frequent in Ecuador, mainly in this port city, in the midst of a war for power between drug gangs that fight over markets and drug routes.

Castillo pointed out that during the early hours of Monday in a populous neighborhood in the south of Guayaquil, more than a dozen people were “on the public highway drinking (drinking alcohol, ndlr)” when “a black vehicle arrives and about four or five people” to shoot them.

“They are pure retaliation for previous acts of violence. They kill each other without mercy,” he added.

“Targets” of criminal groups

Clashes between drug trafficking groups have led to bloody massacres in the country’s prisons, which to date have left more than 420 prisoners dead since February 2021.

Ecuador, located between Colombia and Peru – the world‘s largest cocaine producers – seized some 100 tons of drugs during the first half of 2023, compared to just over 200 tons in 2022 and the annual record of 210 tons in 2021.

The police chief specified that one of those killed in the new armed attack has “a (criminal) record for illicit association in 2022”, while one of the wounded was involved in drug trafficking.

“There are people who are outside the law and criminal groups already have them as targets,” said the colonel, noting that they were found at the crime scene “132 ballistic indications between long weapons and short weapons”.

In April, some thirty armed men opened fire in the middle of an artisanal fishing port that left nine people dead. Authorities specified that the attack that occurred in Esmeraldas (a town in the north-west and on the border with Colombia) was due to disputes between gangs over that strategic area.

That same month, in Guayaquil, a dozen people -including a 5-year-old girl- were shot while they were watching a soccer match.

Just as violent deaths have also escalated kidnappings and extortions in the once peaceful Ecuador, where the homicide rate went from 14 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2021 to 25 last year.

The authorities estimate that in the country with 18.3 million inhabitants, there are more than 13 criminal organizations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

