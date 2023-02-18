Six people died on Friday after a man opened fire in different places in a small rural town in Mississippi, in the southern United States, local media reported.

Police said the individual, who is now in custody, shot a person in a store in the small town of Arkabutla, then went to a nearby home and killed a woman, according to news outlets in the nearby town of Arkabutla. Memphis, Tennessee.

The man then drove his vehicle to another house, believed to be his residence, where he killed two other people, according to local law enforcement, quoted by CBS affiliate WREG.

The police followed him to a second house, where he was arrested.

Two other people were found dead at that location, WREG reported.

The elementary school in nearby Coldwater was placed on lockdown while law enforcement officers pursued the suspect, according to his Facebook page.

The Memphis-based Action News 5 television channel identified the alleged shooter as 52-year-old Richard Dale Crum. Authorities have not given any motive for the shooting.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the suspect was in custody.

“At this time, we believe he acted alone. The reason is unknown,” Reeves said.

Friday’s deadly shooting comes just days after a man, also with no known motive, fatally shot three people on a college campus in the northern state of Michigan.