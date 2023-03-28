According to US police, the gunman who killed six people by shooting at a Christian elementary school in the capital city of Nashville, Tennessee on Monday studied at the same school.

According to the American news agency Associated Press (AP), three nine-year-old children, the school’s top administrator, a substitute teacher and a custodian are among those who lost their lives as a result of the school shooting. The police also shot and killed the attacker.

After the shooting, terrified parents rushed to the school to make sure their children were safe. On this occasion, scenes were seen where crying parents were hugging their children.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said during one of several news conferences: ‘I practically cried when I saw the scene and the kids being taken out of the building.’

Ambiguity about the gender of the attacker

Initially, the police did not provide clear information about the gender of the attacker, but the police said that after the shooting at the school, two police officers retaliated and shot and killed the attacker.

Hours later, police identified the attacker as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old woman. In a press conference afterward, the police chief said Hale was transgender. However, police spokesman Don Aaron declined to say how Hale was identified.

When asked by reporters, Nashville Police Chief John Drake did not say what the attacker’s motives were, but he gave terrifying examples of the shooter’s planning before the attack.

Police identified the attacker as Audrey Hale (Reuters)

‘The attacker had a well-planned plan’

According to the police, after preparing a detailed map of the school, the attacker planned the massacre while monitoring the building.

John Drake said: ‘We have the (attacker’s) manifesto, we have the history of the incident, some writings about the actual incident, which we are reviewing. We have a map of how this will all happen.’

In an interview with NBC television, John Drake said investigators believe Hale “had a grudge against this school.”

Police later said in a tweet that the assailant fired at the glass doors to enter the school building and broke them.

Officials said the attacker had two firearms, a pistol and two AK-47 rifles.

At least two of the weapons are believed to have been legally obtained in the Nashville area, according to the police chief.

A search of the attacker’s home turned up a sawed-off shotgun and other unspecified evidence, police said.

In this March 27, 2023 photo, people place flowers and balloons in memory of those who lost their lives in a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, capital of the US state (AFP).

The children killed in the shooting were identified as Evelyn Deckhouse, Haley Scruggs and William Kenney. All the children are nine years old.

Among the adults who died were 61-year-old Cynthia Peck, 60-year-old Catherine Koons and 61-year-old Mike Hill.

The Covenant School is a Presbyterian school established in 2001. Its website lists Katherine Koons as the head of the school. According to his LinkedIn profile, he took over as head of the school in July 2016.

According to investigators, Cynthia Peck was a substitute teacher and Mike Hill was the supervisor.

‘Heartbreaking incident’

US President Joe Biden strongly condemned the school shooting incident.

See also UN raises to 171 victims in massacre last year in Congo This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

He said: ‘It all went terribly wrong. We are still gathering facts about what happened and why and we know that many people, including children, have been injured so far. Couldn’t escape. This incident is heartbreaking, a nightmare for any family.’

The US president added: ‘I want to commend the police who took immediate action and responded incredibly quickly and ended the threat within minutes. We are closely monitoring the situation.’

President Biden stressed the need to do more to stop gun violence in America, saying: ‘We need to do more to stop gun violence. It is tearing our communities apart. It is breaking the soul of this nation. We have to do more to protect our schools so they don’t turn into prisons.’

“You know that the attacker in this incident allegedly had two firearms, a pistol and two AK-47 rifles, so I once again call on the Congress to ban the weapons,” he added. Approve the relevant law. Now is the time to make more progress in this regard.’