(Original title: Six departments: Facilitate international business personnel exchanges under the premise of preventing and controlling the new crown pneumonia epidemic)

The Financial Associated Press reported on October 25 that six departments including the National Development and Reform Commission issued “Several Policies and Measures on Focusing on the Manufacturing Industry to Promote the Increase of Foreign Investment, Stabilize the Stock and Improve the Quality”. Among them, it is proposed to facilitate international business personnel exchanges. Under the premise of effective prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, it will facilitate the entry and exit of multinational companies, executives, technicians and their families of foreign-invested enterprises. All localities should make good use of the “fast lanes” for personnel exchanges between China and foreign countries, and further clarify the standards and procedures in light of local conditions, so as to provide convenience for foreign personnel to come to China.

It also proposed to strengthen financial support for foreign-invested enterprises. Support qualified foreign-invested enterprises to raise funds by listing on the main board, the Science and Technology Innovation Board, the ChiNext Board, and the Beijing Stock Exchange, listing on the basic and innovation layers of the New Third Board, and issuing corporate credit bonds. Support all kinds of financial institutions to innovate products and services under the premise of compliance with laws and regulations and controllable risks, and provide high-quality financial services and financing support for qualified foreign-invested enterprises in accordance with the principle of marketization. Encourage localities to share information on foreign-invested enterprises and projects in the manufacturing industry with financial institutions such as policy banks, large banks, and joint-stock banks in accordance with the law, and regularly hold “bank-enterprise docking” activities.

