Six early warnings four months before the regional elections

Security Alert: Governors, mayors, the Prosecutor’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office and non-governmental organizations that monitor the campaign have warned that there is a growing interference by illegal armed groups in the proselytizing contest.

The latest report from the Electoral Observation Mission (MOE), dated May 29, 2023, reports 237 intimidations and 531 armed actions by groups outside the law, which represents an increase of 119.4 % and 128.9%, in relation to 2019.

“Again, 2023 is positioned as the electoral period with the highest number of actions since the MOE began this monitoring in 2018. A fact that could have implications for political violence and the role of the GAI (Illegal Armed Groups) in the elections “, According to the document.

This report also reveals that the 2023 pre-electoral period has been the most violent in recent history in Colombia. Likewise, he highlighted that, according to the trend that has been observed in previous electoral processes, the current scenario could be much worse over the weeks, from the registration of candidacies and the development of political campaigns.

That is why the Ombudsman’s Office warned weeks ago about great risks facing democracy due to the interference of armed groups in the next elections, which is why it has issued Early Alerts that, according to statements by defender Carlos Camargo Assis, have not been dealt with in a timely manner by the Government.

Although it is true that the Electoral Guarantees Committee has been meeting and stresses that up to now the conditions are in place to carry out the campaign and there is no foreseen risk of having to cancel the elections in any location or make a transfer polling station for security reasons, several parties have already warned that the ELN guerrillas, residual groups of the Farc and high-impact criminal gangs such as the ‘Clan del Golfo’, would be exerting pressure and even vetoing candidates in some areas .

Transhumance magnifying glass: According to the schedule for the regional elections on October 29, the deadlines for registration of ballots expire on August 29. However, there are already some early alarms due to the risk of vote tampering.

The last bell in this regard was given by the MOE in its fifth report, which covers the period from October 29, 2022 to March 29, 2023. The NGO revealed that there are six municipalities that have registered an atypical level of ID registration, presenting the highest rate in the country. These are La Jagua del Pilar (La Guajira) with 193.5, Puerto Gaitán (Meta) with 188.14, Paya (Boyacá) with 109.24, Cabuyaro (Meta) with 101.99, Juradó (Chocó) with 88, 50 and Puerto Santander (North Santander) with 82.52.

Explosion of candidates by signatures: Even though the registration of candidates for single-member and collegiate positions at the territorial level is open today, there is an explosion of applicants due to significant movements of citizens, that is, due to signatures.

According to the latest report from the MOE, which covers the period from October 29, 2022 to May 26, 2023, the registration of significant groups of citizens had an increase of 55%.

For the 2015 elections, 810 groups registered, while in 2019 there were a total of 1,253 registrations. Now, if the 2019 elections are compared with those held in 2011, the increase was 488%.

This avalanche of signature candidates is paradoxical if one takes into account that there are currently 34 recognized political parties with legal status by the National Electoral Council.

This as a product not only of a ruling by the Constitutional Court, which allowed parties such as the Patriotic Union, New Liberalism, National Salvation Movement, New Democratic Force and Hope, Peace and Freedom to be restored, but also of last year’s parliamentary elections. in which several of the parties that were part of the Historical Pact coalition were recognized as legal entities, as well as other factions such as Creemos, of former presidential candidate Federico Gutiérrez.

New political map: At the beginning of this year it was taken for granted that in the campaign for regional and local elections the political and partisan scenario left by the parliamentary and presidential elections of 2022 would have a superlative weight, as well as by the formation of the government coalition in the Congress, which allowed the support of the Liberal, Conservative and La U parties to be added to the center-left block, which gave the Executive an opportunity to dominate more than 70% of the seats in the Senate and Chamber.

However, as is known, that coalition broke up last April, and today the Conservative and La U groups went over to the independents, without yet knowing what liberalism will do.

Added to this is the fact that the Radical Change Party, which began as an independent party, has already declared itself in opposition.

This drastic variation of the political map will have a direct impact on the formation of alliances and the allocation of endorsements for candidates for governor, mayors, councilors, deputies, and mayors.

In many regions it is already being seen that the alliances that were proposed at the beginning of the year between sectors of the center-left and center-right are no longer viable due to the breakdown of the coalition of the national order, as well as a scenario of increasingly marked political polarization between Government and opposition.

Moved political scene: The changing political scenario at the national level has some elements that will surely influence the final leg of the campaign for territorial political power. For example, it is expected that before the October elections, the legal situation of former President Álvaro Uribe, national leader of the Democratic Center, will be resolved once the Superior Court of Bogotá defines whether he will finally be called to trial or the request for estoppel is accepted. of the criminal process that is being followed for the crimes of procedural fraud and witness bribery.

In the same way, it is expected that before the appointment at the polls, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office can announce the first decisions regarding the investigations into scandals such as the ‘chuzadas’ and suspicions about the financing of Petro’s presidential campaign in 2022.

In addition, decisions that are pending in the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice against twenty congressmen from different parties could have an impact on the pace of the campaign, such as the rulings that are about to take place in the Council of State due to demands for loss of investiture against senators and representatives to the House of government, opposition and independent communities.

Peace process: Another element that the experts consider will be decisive in this final stretch of the campaign is the one related to the effect that the implementation of various sides of the peace policy could have between now and October.

For example, it is evident that the start of a ceasefire with the ELN guerrillas on August 3 can reduce the violent and illegal pressure on the elections. In the same way, requests such as those of the ‘Clan del Golfo’ and the ‘Central General Staff’ are pending resolution to resume the ceasefires with these organizations, which were broken by the Government weeks ago when it was verified that both groups continued offending.

If, on the contrary, none of these truces materialize, it will depend on the Public Force to be able to guarantee a transparent and peaceful electoral campaign through the exercise of authority.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

