Home » Six ELN guerrillas killed in military operation
News

Six ELN guerrillas killed in military operation

by admin
Six ELN guerrillas killed in military operation

In the early hours of this Tuesday, heavy fighting broke out between the Colombian National Army and members of the eastern war front of the National Liberation Army (ELN) in the Arauca region, specifically between the municipalities of Arauquita and Puerto Rondón. As a result of the clashes, six ELN guerrillas were killed, as confirmed by Defense Minister Iván Velásquez.

“The Military Forces have been holding confrontations with the National Liberation Army (ELN), leaving the preliminary result of six members of that organization dead, four men and two women, the confiscation of war material and operations are still continuing in Arauquita. », affirmed Minister Velásquez.

Meanwhile, the National Army continues with military operations in the region, with the presence of the command against drug trafficking that reinforces security actions. These confrontations take place within the framework of an operation called Ayacucho, which seeks to weaken and neutralize the actions of the ELN in that area.

It is important to note that the bilateral ceasefire agreed between the government and the ELN will come into effect in August, in the third negotiation cycle in Havana, Cuba.

See also  Armando Benedetti accuses Laura Sanabria of being manipulative

You may also like

Land in the “Aischbach II” commercial area: the...

Spain U21 Ukraine U21 2:2 – Euro 2023...

Jourdan acquires important concessions near Vallée and Preissac...

Earthquake in Crete Island – Current News

Neiva councilors ask the Huila comptroller to step...

Rainer Höretzeder is a candidate for the FPÖ...

UN: Lack of funds negatively affects humanitarian aid

Three dead and 42 injured in attack on...

Graphite shares: beneficiaries of the European raw materials...

Transfer: Serge Nyuiadzi joins FK Maktaaral!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy