Six ELN guerrillas killed in military operation

In the early hours of this Tuesday, heavy fighting broke out between the Colombian National Army and members of the eastern war front of the National Liberation Army (ELN) in the Arauca region, specifically between the municipalities of Arauquita and Puerto Rondón. As a result of the clashes, six ELN guerrillas were killed, as confirmed by Defense Minister Iván Velásquez.

“The Military Forces have been holding confrontations with the National Liberation Army (ELN), leaving the preliminary result of six members of that organization dead, four men and two women, the confiscation of war material and operations are still continuing in Arauquita. », affirmed Minister Velásquez.

Meanwhile, the National Army continues with military operations in the region, with the presence of the command against drug trafficking that reinforces security actions. These confrontations take place within the framework of an operation called Ayacucho, which seeks to weaken and neutralize the actions of the ELN in that area.

It is important to note that the bilateral ceasefire agreed between the government and the ELN will come into effect in August, in the third negotiation cycle in Havana, Cuba.

