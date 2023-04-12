At least six inmates have been found dead in a prison in Ecuador. They were discovered hanged in their cells in the detention center near the port city of Guayaquil, the newspaper “El Universo” reported on Wednesday, citing the authorities. The part of the prison is controlled by the Los Águilas gang.

Violent clashes between hostile gangs repeatedly break out in Ecuadorian prisons. According to media reports, more than 400 people were killed in the South American country’s prisons in 2021 and 2022.

As in other Latin American countries, prisons in Ecuador are overcrowded. Many prisons are controlled by crime syndicates. Often the security forces only ensure that the prisoners stay in the detention centers. Within the walls they are largely left to their own devices.