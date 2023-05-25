Six million people are without gas service in the country

Six million people are without natural gas this Wednesday in the southwest of Colombia due to the increase in temperatures around the gas pipeline that supplies the region, the company that provides the service reported in a statement.

“Since 12:00 on May 24, 2023, there has been a total restriction on the natural gas service in the southwest of the country,” announced the Gases de Occidente company, adding that the cut affects all towns in the departments of Cauca and Valle del Cauca, where some 6 million people live.

Two-thirds of Colombia’s 50 million people depend on this fuel for cooking and a few others use it in their vehicles, according to the Colombian Natural Gas Association.

“This brings a broad contingency plan and a crisis that we had not experienced for a long time,” Jorge Iván Ospina, mayor of Cali, Colombia’s third largest city, where more than 1.3 million users are affected, told the media.

Some inhabitants choose to cook with firewood and others make long lines to buy electric stoves, according to images shared on social networks. In addition, several gas-powered public transportation vehicles have stopped working.

According to Gases de Occidente, works to restore service could take up to a week.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy reported on May 21 about a “thermal anomaly” in the subsoil that crosses the Cerro Bravo volcano, in the department of Tolima (center), through which the gas pipeline that supplies the southwest of the country and whose service was suspended.

According to the company Transportadora de Gas Internacional (TGI), in charge of the gas pipeline, the main hypothesis suggests that the thermal anomaly “would be the product of an underground fire” in the area of ​​the volcano, where it has detected temperatures “above 600 degrees (Celsius)” and “incandescent rock”.

Experts consulted by the AFP verification service explained that these fires are caused by deposits of organic matter that are underground and are burned by a spark or lightning.

The crisis also “affects” five other departments in the center and southwest of the country, according to the mines ministry.

The government of Gustavo Petro has proposed stopping the exploration of new oil and gas deposits to make way for new clean sources of energy. According to the opposition, this could affect the country’s energy self-sufficiency.