Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was 13 years old when he composed the minuets that can be heard here. They were created during the carnival and in Salzburg. At that time he had chosen Johann Christian Bach as his role model. From the Epoch Times Music Series – For Lovers.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) was a musician and composer from Salzburg. He composed this around the age of 13 Six minuetsKV 105 (61f), played here by the Vienna Mozart Ensemble conducted by Willi Boskovsky.

1. in D-Dur (0:00)

2. in D-Dur (1:50)
3. in D-Dur (3:34)
4. in G-Dur (5:24)
5. in G-Dur (7:02)
6. in G-Dur (8:39)

Mozart composed the minuets in Salzburg during the carnival of 1769, at the age of 13. He received his first music lessons at the age of four, learning piano, violin and composition from his father.

From 1762 he appeared in public, and concert tours to Munich and Vienna are known from this period. The following year his father went with him and his sister and after the first successes on a three-year tour of Germany and Western Europe.

Wolfgang Amadeus met Johann Christian Bach in London and chose him as his first role model. In 1769, in Salzburg, he received his first appointment as third concert master of the Salzburg court orchestra – but just three weeks later they went on trips again. In this case to Italy.

