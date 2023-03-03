Home News Six months after the attack that claimed the lives of 7 uniformed officers in the rural area of ​​Neiva
Six months after the attack that claimed the lives of 7 uniformed officers in the rural area of ​​Neiva

Six months after the attack that claimed the lives of 7 uniformed officers in the rural area of ​​Neiva

The Neiva Police held an act of commemoration for the 7 police officers, who were murdered in the San Luis township.

On the tragic afternoon of September 2, 2023, in the San Luis corregiment of the city of Neiva Huila, alleged members of the Residual Group The second Marquetalia block Ismael Ruiz, in a cowardly and vile manner, killed seven policemen attached to the Substation of Police, of cited correction.

Today, 6 months after this unfortunate event, through a Eucharistic celebration, they honored his memory and recognized the courage and strength of his family, loved ones and friends, who have had to overcome the absence of these young Colombians. , who offered their lives at the service of the Security and Coexistence of the Huilense people.

During this act, which was accompanied by relatives, soldiers and their fellow Police officers, an offering was made and a light was lit, in tribute to our heroes of the Homeland who, from heaven, watch over and intercede for the well-being of their families.

