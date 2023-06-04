Home » Six months in space: Three Chinese astronauts have landed
News

Six months in space: Three Chinese astronauts have landed

by admin
Six months in space: Three Chinese astronauts have landed

After six months aboard the Chinese space station, three astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday. Their space capsule landed early in the morning local time on a large red and white parachute at the Dongfeng landing area in Inner Mongolia, northeast of the Jiuquan spaceport in the Gobi desert. After a new crew of three flew to the space station with the spaceship “Shenzhou 16” (Magic Ship) on Tuesday, the crew could be replaced.

See also  The Jiangsu Provincial Government Holds the Economic Operation Analysis and Scheduling Meeting for the First Quarter

You may also like

Ján Micovský on the Vlčan case: I couldn’t...

Reforms yes, but like this

Erdogan is trying to restart with a massive...

Russian chess grandmaster Sergei Karyakin refuses to be...

Italy beat Colombia and eliminated it from the...

CIA chief secretly visits China

FGR assures that Alfredo Cristiani became indebted to...

They carry out preventive maintenance works in the...

German climber dies in the Himalayas

A fan dies when he falls from the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy