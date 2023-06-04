Six months in space: Three Chinese astronauts have landed

5
After six months aboard the Chinese space station, three astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday. Their space capsule landed early in the morning local time on a large red and white parachute at the Dongfeng landing area in Inner Mongolia, northeast of the Jiuquan spaceport in the Gobi desert. After a new crew of three flew to the space station with the spaceship “Shenzhou 16” (Magic Ship) on Tuesday, the crew could be replaced.
See also The Jiangsu Provincial Government Holds the Economic Operation Analysis and Scheduling Meeting for the First Quarter