Six MS-13 gang members were deported from the US and will face trial in El Salvador

Six MS-13 gang members were deported from the US and will face trial in El Salvador

The Minister of Justice of El Salvador, Gustavo Villatoro, reported this Saturday that six alleged gang members of the MS-13 and one of the 18 southern gang were deported from the US to the Central American country. They will be held in the Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, San Vidente-

“Six terrorists from the MS-13 structure and one from the 18 gang from the US have been captured by the Special Airport Unit of our National Civil Police, at the El Salvador International Airport,” Villatoro said through a message. message posted on his official twitter account.

The official indicated that the alleged gang members of the MS-13 were: Sergio Decarin Castillo Rivera, alias “Cangrejo”; Edwin Alberto Quintanilla Meléndez, alias “Noudo”; Óscar Antonio Ramírez Umaña, alias “Caras”; Melvin Román Castillo Velásquez, alias “Petro”; Walter Alfonso Minero Rivas, alias “Pispiso” and Marvin Manuel Ayala Olmedo, alias “Gota.”

In his publication, Minister Villatoro Los assured that the governments of Arena and the FMLN are responsible for the gang boom in the country. ” the governments of before allowed our country to become a sanctuary for terrorists. All this plague began with a gang member who was deported from the United States, those cowards fled to their origins, but the arm of the gang has reached them. Villatoro said.

According to information from Rutgers University, in the United States of America there are at least 10,000 members of the salvatrucha gang, which operate in some 40 states of the country. The most important areas of operations of this gang are Los Angeles, New York and Washington DC

