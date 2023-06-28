Six musical groups from Chocó will participate in the Petronio Álvarez Festival 2023

More than 1,200 artists from 140 groups from the Colombian Pacific participated in the qualifying zones of the Petronio Álvarez Festival in Buenaventura, Villa Rica, Cali, Bogotá, Esmeraldas, Tadó, López de Micay and Barbacoas, demonstrating that they carry it in their hearts and keep their cultural legacy.

Of these, 44 groups were selected that will represent the best of traditional music in the modalities of Violin from Cauca, Marimba and traditional songs, flute and clarinet shawm and Free Group.

These groups seek to raise the long-awaited Bombo Goleador, an award received by the winners of the Festival and identifies them as ambassadors of traditional music from the Pacific in the world.

Among those classified are six groups from Chocó in the modality of shawm for clarinet and flute.

They are:

Songs of the River – Quibdó, Son y Sabor – Quibdó, Samburúk – Quibdó, Renacer de la Tambora Mágica – Quibdó, Afroson Chirimía – Istmina and Remanso del Río Tagachí – Quibdó

The appointment to see the 44 contesting groups on stage will be at the Alberto Galindo Sports Unit, in Cali, from August 16 to 21, 2023.

