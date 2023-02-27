news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 26 – Before and above all after the Italy-Ireland match of the Six Nations rugby match, there were more than ten thousand presences that crowded the ‘Peroni Village’ for the third time, with endless queues (clear prevalence of visiting supporters) at points where beer could be bought.



Thus the iconic village of the Foro Italico is back to life with supporters and non-supporters, as had already happened on the occasion of the first match of the tournament played in Rome, the one against France. To welcome the fans the blue that stood out in the scenery of the village with ribbons that welcomed visitors all along the way to the stadium.



Peroni Nastro Azzurro, partner of Fir, will continue to promote the activities scheduled in the village area, with the communication campaign ‘Live every moment’, which makes the brand an activator of experiences. Among these is the House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro, a space in which to get together for a taste experience with the best-selling Italian beer abroad, where 200 Irish fans were hosted yesterday, as well as many former rugby Azzurri such as Checchinato, Ghiraldini and De Rossi and the captain of the women’s national team Elisa Giordano.



To guarantee the entertainment in the Third Time village offered by RDS several bands including “Frankie & Cantina Band”.



(ANSA).

