The Chocó Departmental Assembly approved six new Ordinances in the first period of extraordinary sessions of 2023.

1. Authorization to celebrate agreements and the contracting modalities established and other provisions are dictated.

2. Authorization to create the item to comply with ordinance 004 of March 16, 1995, by which the festival of shawms and folk dances with shawms “Antero Agualimpia” is institutionalized.

3. Facultades to sign an interadministrative agreement with the National Federation of Departments.

4. Pro tempore authorization to incorporate, add. modify, make budget transfers and create budget items in the different sections of the department’s general budget, public debt service and investment; in execution of its policies, programs, subprograms and projects, established in the general budget of income and expenses of the fiscal period 2023.

5. Incorporation of resources to the budget of income and expenses of the department of Chocó. Local Health Fund-Validity 2023 “Support for health development programs Law 100 of 1993″ for the co-financing of the infrastructure project called “construction of the headquarters for attention to victims and mental unit for the department of Chocó”.

6. Faculties are granted to subscribe treasury credit, resources are added and incorporated into the budget of income and expenses of the central administration of the Government of Chocó for fiscal year 2023 from credit resources.