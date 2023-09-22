Six out of six: Real Madrid is the only team in the top leagues with an impeccable record

Statistics

Everything may not be perfect at Real Madrid – neither in terms of play nor in terms of squad planning and composition. But from a results perspective it doesn’t get any better: six wins from six games is a good result in itself. But not only that: Real Madrid is the only club in Europe’s five or six top leagues with such an impeccable record.

Because of Eindhoven and Inter’s mistakes, Real Madrid is now the only team that has won across all competitions so far only won victories. Inter got off to a perfect start in Serie A with four wins from four league games, but in the Champions League they only drew 1-1 with Real Sociedad. Similar thing with Manchester City: perfect result in the Premier League (five out of five), but they lost to Arsenal in the Community Shield final. In the Dutch Eredivisie, three teams even generated twelve points from four games, but outside of the league everyone has already made a mistake. Twente lost in the Conference League playoffs, Alkmaar also didn’t always win in the playoffs and Eindhoven fell 4-0 to Arsenal.

In the remaining leagues, no team has achieved the perfect number of points: Leverkusen and Bayern share first place in the Bundesliga and in Ligue 1, which is theoretically no longer one of the top five leagues, no team has more than three after five matchdays Victories.

Europe’s currently best teams

England (89,803 points): ManCity (7-0-1)

Spain (76,864): Real Madrid (6-0-0)

Italy (72,426): Inter (4-1-0)

Deutschland (70.338): FC Bayern (4-1-1), Bayer Leverkusen (4-1-0)

Netherlands (55,500): Eindhoven (8-1-1), Alkmaar (7-1-0), Twente (7-1-2)

France (53,164): Monaco (3-2-0), Brest (3-1-1)

*League ranking based on current Association club coefficients

Real Madrid is currently the most successful team in Europe. The previous season showed that this means nothing or that there is no guarantee of a title: Los Blancos even started with nine competitive game wins in 2022/23 before there was the first mistake against Osasuna (1-1) on matchday 7. Six more games followed until the first defeat in Leipzig (2:3). Made: 14 wins and two draws from the first 16 competitive games. However, that wasn’t enough for the championship, at least for the eventual victory in the Copa del Rey and the Champions League semi-finals – the season goal that Carlo Ancelotti declared to be realistic.

