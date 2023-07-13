Six police officers killed with explosives in Mexico

At least six police officers have died in Mexico and another twelve people have been injured by the explosion of a vehicle in which police officers and the Prosecutor’s Office were.

The Police and Prosecutor’s Office personnel were Jalisco in the Mexican city of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga.

The governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, has thus increased the previous balance of deceased as a result of an attack that he has called “cowardly” against police officers in Mexico.

“This is an unprecedented event that shows what these organized crime groups are capable of,” he said on Twitter.

Likewise, Alfaro has assured that the Government of Jalisco will promote a operational investigation to find the identity of those responsible for this “brutal act of terror”, reports the Mexican newspaper ‘El Universal’.

According to information collected by the newspaper ‘El Sol de México’, the agents were conducting a investigation at a home, where it had been reported that mortal remains were found.

The authorities confirmed that at least six Mexican police officers have died in the attack with explosives, which occurred on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

