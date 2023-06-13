Six pounds of marijuana seized in Armenia

Through a search and search procedure carried out by personnel from the Criminal Investigation Section, at a fixed outlet located in the downtown sector of the city of Armenia, the seizure of six pounds of creepy-type marijuana was achieved.

In the place, no captures materialize, taking into account that the inhabitant of the property was not there, so the entrance to the site is made in the company of a witness.

It should be noted that the narcotic substance is subjected to subsequent control before a guarantee control judge after being seized.