Six issues considered “fundamental”, a sort of vademecum for the next government: it is the one written down in black and white by the Industrial Union of Naples which, in the name of other southern territories, will be delivered to the national political leaders candidates in the political elections of 25 September. It was delivered yesterday to Matteo Renzi, protagonist of the first meeting in the Neapolitan headquarters. Other meetings will follow: on the 13th with Luigi Di Maio, on the 15th with Matteo Salvini, on the 22nd with Marcello Pera from Fdi, on the 23rd with Antonio Tajani. While the dates of the appointments with Enrico Letta and Giuseppe Conte are not yet fixed.

“This document aims to bring concrete ideas for reflection to the attention of the political forces involved in the electoral round – explained the president of the industrialists of Naples, Costanzo Jannotti Pecci – on which to develop a constructive dialogue with those who represent the Neapolitan company and constitute the most important and numerous territorial of the Confindustrial system in the South ”.

Mezzogiorno, the country’s production engine

The Neapolitan industrialists reiterate: «The productivity levels of the Italian system must be raised. It is possible, creating conditions of greater attractiveness for investments. This operation must be carried out with greater incisiveness in the South, that is to say in the only macro area of ​​the country that suffers a deficit of infrastructures and public services, which has very high unemployment rates, but has unsaturated territories for new settlements, human resources. qualified young people available, currently often forced to find employment opportunities elsewhere. Political debate is absent on this issue ». And yet – the document reads – «strongly reducing the employment gap in the South is the only viable way to get out of the shallows of an anomalous public debt».

Less tax to compensate for the diseconomies

It is necessary, argues the Neapolitan Union, to put companies operating in the South in a position to compete on an equal footing with the competition, first of all using the instrument of tax exemption. “Structuring – proposes the Neapolitan Confindustria – the incentive mechanism in order to ensure a reward for those who invest in brains and business centers in the South. This articulated form of tax compensation for companies active in the South must be lasting, and therefore the new government puts the problem at the center of its dialogue with Brussels, rather than managing it in emergency terms, snatching extensions every six months that are never reassuring for those who intend to develop production initiatives on a multi-year scale ”.

A national structure to promote development

The proposal is clear. «Essential functions must be re-centralized for the regular performance of economic development policies. We need to create a national coordination structure in Palazzo Chigi, aimed at setting up projects and interventions capable of having a structural impact on the solution of the country’s problems, starting with territorial differences “.