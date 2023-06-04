Six Salvadorans alleged members of the MS were captured in Escuintla, Guatemala – Diario La Página

The Guatemalan National Civil Police (PNC) reported the capture of six Salvadorans presumed members of the Mara Salvatrucha, who were with a Guatemalan who was carrying an illegal weapon.

The newspaper Prensa Libre reported the capture carried out on Friday, June 2, which was carried out with the help of investigators from the Transnational Anti-Gang Center (CAT), and agents from different police stations who carried out five raids with the aim of locating gang members. Salvadorans in Guatemalan territory.

Four raids were carried out in Guanagazapa and one in San José, Escuintla. The authorities managed to apprehend a Guatemalan and six Salvadorans, all members of the Mara Salvatrucha.

“When verifying the immigration status of the six Salvadoransit was established that he is found irregularly in our countryfor which they were taken to the Guatemalan Institute of Migration on the Valle Nueva border, in Jalpatagua, Jutiapa, where they were handed over to the authorities of El Salvador.” reported the PNC on its social networks.

The five Salvadoran gang members were identified asLuis Alfredo Lainez Bolaños33 years old,Elmer Oswaldo Cortez Riveraof 27,Cristian Jose Enriquez Varela21,Vanesa Carolina Colocho Arias21, andFrancisco Alexis Barahona Valle, alias “El Negro”.

The latter, according to the PNC, has several arrest warrants for the crimes of apprehension by illegal groups and possession, carrying or illegal or irresponsible driving of firearmsand the other for the crime of illegal groups.

Also, “The Black” Has a record of illegally possessing, carrying, or driving a firearm.

In the La Arenera neighborhood, in Cuyuta, the sixth Salvadoran gang member was found, identified as Francisco Armando Ruano Jimenezalias “El Wason and/or El Flaco and/or El Chelito”, 22 years old.

He had a criminal record illicit drugs, illegal groups and by limitation of freedom of movement.