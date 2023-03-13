Full/Five. Six soldiers drowned on March 5 during an operation against protesting Aymara communities in the province of El Collao in Puno. Their superior had ordered them to cross the Llave River. The incident has reignited protests in Lima and southern Peru, resulting in more injuries and one death. The United Nations appeals to the government’s willingness to engage in dialogue to end the violence in Peru.

After violent clashes broke out between protesters and the military during protests in the city of Juli in southern Puno the day before the accident, in which firearms were used and helicopters sprayed tear gas into the crowd, residents of the surrounding communities refused the next day a military patrol access to the city of July. The blockade forced the soldiers to return to the nearby barracks. They tried to shorten the route by crossing the river Llave. Six soldiers drowned. All of the victims were conscripts and were between 18 and 20 years old.

The Ministry of Defence denounced in a statement, the protesters used violence and accused them of having forced the soldiers to cross the river with their blockades. But the members of the Aymara communities publicly deny these allegations. Journalist Liubomir Fernández, who was present at the scene, assures that no one attacked the soldiers directly and that they made the decision. In addition, when the tragedy became clear, the protesters provided all assistance and were able to rescue some soldiers. A soldier who survived the river crossing confirmed that the action was carried out on orders from the superior, as Fernández summarized, “despite the weight of the weapons, backpacks and other equipment that the soldiers were carrying, as well as the Unaware of the fact that several of the soldiers could not swim.”

When the dead were identified, it quickly became clear that they were all children of families from Puno itself. One of the women present expressed her disbelief: “How is it possible that we will confront our own loved ones?”

The funerals in the days that followed were accompanied by protests and demands for the withdrawal of the military from the area, a coming to terms with the events and the resignation of the government both in the south of the country and in the capital Lima.

In parallel to the tensions in the south of the country, Aymara women from their communities in Lima traveled to the capital to protest in the past week. Mothers with children were attacked with tear gas. Education Minister Óscar Becerra did not criticize the strike forces, but rather the mothers for their irresponsibility and caused a sensation with the statement that “not even animals would expose their children to such a risk”.

The Ombudsman reported on March 10 that 66 people have died and more than 1,300 have been injured since the protests began in December 2022. Not only are voices in the country condemning the violence, a United Nations commission of experts has also expressed concern at reports of repression, arrests and arbitrary killings, and encouraged protesters in their right to demonstrate. She called on President Dina Boluarte’s government to “engage in real dialogue with the population.”