Six students from the IU Digital of Antioquia among the best in the Saber Pro Tests

The Digital University Institution of Antioquia celebrated that six of its graduates stood out among the more than 133 thousand participants in the Saber Pro-2022 Tests. This academic achievement places the IU Digital of Antioquia in 14th place among 77 institutions that participated with their students in the State Quality Examination of Higher Education, a milestone for the institution that has six years of history.

This December 20, the Institution carried out a recognition of these students based on their exceptional performance, being part of one percent of the participants who were recognized by the Ministry of Education, for their superior level of grades. This achievement not only reflects the individual effort of the students, but also the educational quality provided by the IU Digital of Antioquia.

In recognition of these graduates, the rector Jasson Alberto de la Rosa Isaza, expressed “Today we are closing the 2023 term with a flourish, with the results of these students recognized by the Ministry. We are a digital education institution, but a quality digital education institution, committed to the territory, with a lot of human sense. This is a way to show that quality higher education can reach anywhere in the department and the country and thanks to digitality, students commit and achieve great results like this, which allows them to grow as people and professionals and make their territories grow in turn.”

The outstanding students were Juan Carlos Rozo Anaya (Cali), Bernardo León Hoyos Espinoza (Arboletes), Daimer Cardona Rojas (Cartagena de Indias), Felipe Soto Correa (Medellín), Darwin Francisco Félix Cely (Bogotá) and Samuel Ramírez Cadavid (Sabaneta) , graduates of the Software Development program.

“As a graduate of the IU Digital and now as a civil servant, I can say that education here is very comprehensive, that is, here they are as concerned about the student understanding the algorithm of their programming program as they are about respecting people.” , on equality issues. And I have never seen an institution so concerned about reaching rural areas as we are doing, to achieve that equity,” commented graduate Bernardo Hoyos.

Additionally, the IU Digital of Antioquia achieved that another 14 students were among the best results in these tests.

