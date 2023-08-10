Six suspects arrested for the murder of candidate Fernando Villavicencio

The Ecuadorian Attorney General’s Office reported this Thursday that six people were arrested on suspicion of participating in the murder of the candidate for the Presidency of Ecuador, Fernando Villavicencio, who was assassinated the day before after leaving an electoral rally in Quito.

“In flagrant proceedings – and with the legal supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office, six people have been apprehended (so far) during raids carried out in Conocoto and San Bartolo, in Quito, in the context of the murder of Fernando Villavicencio,” the entity said in its social networks.

In turn, the Prosecutor’s Office reported that, in a vehicle parked in one of the raided buildings in Conocoto, “a suitcase with weapons and grenades was found inside, indications that they are being placed in chain of custody. At the moment, the raids continue in Guamaní.”

Presumed perpetrator of the murder of Fernando Villavicencio

The tax authorities reported that they proceeded with the removal of the victim’s body, after having been transferred to the morgue of the medical center where he was admitted after the attack.

Previously, the Public Ministry announced that the alleged perpetrator of the murder died after having had a shootout with the security personnel who arrested him.

In this sense, it was specified that the attacker died when he was transferred to a medical center in Quito in a fire ambulance, whose personnel confirmed his death.

Likewise, at least nine people were injured during the attack where Fernando Villavicencio died, who were transferred to a medical center in the capital, including a legislator and two law enforcement officers.

Villavicencio, who was one of the eight candidates running for the presidency of Ecuador, was assassinated this Wednesday after being shot as he was leaving a rally at the Anderson College, located north of Quito.

Also read:

Cold hard cash! Sistema Patria begins payment of this social bonus (+ details)

By: The Truth of Monagas – The best News from Monagas and Venezuela, the latest events today in Monagas, reporting in a way – Authentic and impartial!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

