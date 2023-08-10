Home » Six suspects arrested for the murder of candidate Fernando Villavicencio
News

Six suspects arrested for the murder of candidate Fernando Villavicencio

by admin
Six suspects arrested for the murder of candidate Fernando Villavicencio

The Ecuadorian Attorney General’s Office reported this Thursday that six people were arrested on suspicion of participating in the murder of the candidate for the Presidency of Ecuador, Fernando Villavicencio, who was assassinated the day before after leaving an electoral rally in Quito.

“In flagrant proceedings – and with the legal supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office, six people have been apprehended (so far) during raids carried out in Conocoto and San Bartolo, in Quito, in the context of the murder of Fernando Villavicencio,” the entity said in its social networks.

In turn, the Prosecutor’s Office reported that, in a vehicle parked in one of the raided buildings in Conocoto, “a suitcase with weapons and grenades was found inside, indications that they are being placed in chain of custody. At the moment, the raids continue in Guamaní.”

Presumed perpetrator of the murder of Fernando Villavicencio

The tax authorities reported that they proceeded with the removal of the victim’s body, after having been transferred to the morgue of the medical center where he was admitted after the attack.

Previously, the Public Ministry announced that the alleged perpetrator of the murder died after having had a shootout with the security personnel who arrested him.

In this sense, it was specified that the attacker died when he was transferred to a medical center in Quito in a fire ambulance, whose personnel confirmed his death.

Likewise, at least nine people were injured during the attack where Fernando Villavicencio died, who were transferred to a medical center in the capital, including a legislator and two law enforcement officers.

See also  5. How to understand the sensitivity and specificity of the new crown antigen detection?

Villavicencio, who was one of the eight candidates running for the presidency of Ecuador, was assassinated this Wednesday after being shot as he was leaving a rally at the Anderson College, located north of Quito.

Also read:

Cold hard cash! Sistema Patria begins payment of this social bonus (+ details)

By: The Truth of Monagas – The best News from Monagas and Venezuela, the latest events today in Monagas, reporting in a way – Authentic and impartial!

You may also like

Dollar again seeks a range of $3,900 and...

Concerns Arise in German Economic Circles Over US...

Blue-green algae: Bathing in parts of the Saale...

More than 1.5 kg of gold worth 93...

They assassinate a merchant in Aguachica

75 years of constitutional convention in the shadow...

Give free hand to investors, will make Pakistan...

Army dismantled two guerrilla camps in the rural...

15th Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Games Kick Off...

Faked death: the police are looking for this...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy