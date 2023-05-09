Six tons of marijuana were in a tanker car

A new blow to drug trafficking was given by the authorities by seizing six tons of creepy type marijuana that were transported by roads in northern Cauca on the road between Popayán and Cali.

At a checkpoint carried out by troops from the National Army and the National Police at the tollbooth located in the municipality of Villa Rica, the uniformed officers registered a tanker vehicle that was moving along the road and were surprised that it was not carrying fuel but rather another type of cargo. .

According to the authorities, 226 sacks containing the hallucinogen were found in that vehicle.

Colonel José Ricardo Archila Zapata, commander of the Cauca Police Department, indicated that the shipment was hidden in 226 synthetic fiber sacks and 33 rectangular synthetic fiber packages.

Caught

The officer explained that the driver of the vehicle was made available to the competent authorities and the cargo and the vehicle were seized while investigations are underway to determine whose cargo it is.

The authorities reported that this is the largest shipment of hallucinogens discovered so far in 2023.

For its part, the Army reported that with this result the illicit finances of the armed groups are strongly affected present in the region.

The military institution reiterated its commitment to continue carrying out operations in southwestern Colombia with the mission of affecting drug trafficking.

The authorities reported that with this result There are already 15.3 tons of marijuana seized during the 2023 term in the department of Cauca.

