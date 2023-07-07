Home » Six violent deaths in less than six hours in Manta
News

Six violent deaths in less than six hours in Manta

by admin
Six violent deaths in less than six hours in Manta

Six people died in different violent events that took place on the afternoon and night of this Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Manta.

Cuatro murieron after a recorded shooting in a house located in the San José citadel, on the port-airport road.

Three died at the scene, while the fourth victim lost his life in a health home.

According to preliminary information, the deceased today had a few days of having come to live in the sector.

In this case, the authorities speak of collateral victims.

It is multiple crime checked in around 4:30 p.m.

In addition, in the Jocay neighborhood, between J11 and J6 streets, around 7:00 p.m., a man died after being attacked by bullets.

The man was lying on the sidewalk.

The hitman was mobilizing on a bicycle, as seen on a security camera in the sector.

The sixth victim died in an attack with bullets perpetrated in the 2 de Agosto neighborhood, in the Eloy Alfaro parish, along the Interbarrial highway.

The victim is Byron Gutierrez, approximately 19 years of age.

So far this year, in Manta, Montecristi and Jaramijó there have been 126 fatalities.

All the complete information, with photos, tomorrow in our printed edition.

Remember to buy our newspaper every day or subscribe to the digital edition to be well informed.

See also  Gianni Alemanno meets Pope Francis to talk about peace in Ukraine

You may also like

Zapata denies overpricing in vests for the Police

The Chocó Curassow, a vulnerable species

EQS-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA increases dividend...

He would have beaten his pregnant wife and...

Via Tübingen to the White House

The value of the moment – ​​breaking latest...

Comfacauca will offer its first Expo 2023 with...

TE alarm on July 7, 2023

A Congolese is more honored dead than alive!...

Femicides on the Rise in Cuba: Recent Tragic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy