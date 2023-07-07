Six violent deaths in less than six hours in Manta

Six people died in different violent events that took place on the afternoon and night of this Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Manta.

Cuatro murieron after a recorded shooting in a house located in the San José citadel, on the port-airport road.

Three died at the scene, while the fourth victim lost his life in a health home.

According to preliminary information, the deceased today had a few days of having come to live in the sector.

In this case, the authorities speak of collateral victims.

It is multiple crime checked in around 4:30 p.m.

In addition, in the Jocay neighborhood, between J11 and J6 streets, around 7:00 p.m., a man died after being attacked by bullets.

The man was lying on the sidewalk.

The hitman was mobilizing on a bicycle, as seen on a security camera in the sector.

The sixth victim died in an attack with bullets perpetrated in the 2 de Agosto neighborhood, in the Eloy Alfaro parish, along the Interbarrial highway.

The victim is Byron Gutierrez, approximately 19 years of age.

So far this year, in Manta, Montecristi and Jaramijó there have been 126 fatalities.

All the complete information, with photos, tomorrow in our printed edition.

Remember to buy our newspaper every day or subscribe to the digital edition to be well informed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

