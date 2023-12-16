Home » Six years ago Alex disappeared without a trace, now he has been found alive and well
Alex Batty at age 11. — © Greater Manchester Police

Six years after he was reported missing, a British boy has been found alive and well in France. The boy, now 17, managed to escape his captors himself.

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 4:28 PM

Alex Batty from Oldham, Manchester, was just 11 when he was reported missing in October 2017. At the time, he was traveling in Spain with his mother Melanie and grandfather David, although both adults were not actually allowed to be with the boy at the time due to domestic problems. His grandmother Susan Caruana was his official guardian and reported her grandson missing when he had still not returned from Marbella after two weeks. “They took Alex because they didn’t want him to go to school, they didn’t believe in the education system.”

The police opened an investigation and believed that the three had gone via Malaga towards Melilla (the Spanish enclave in Morocco). Alex’s mother and grandfather had already lived there in a commune for a while in 2014. There was no trace of the teenage boy since.

After days of walking, Alex was picked up by a truck driver, who notified the police. Then the boy calmly told what had happened to him

Identity confirmed

Until now. Alex came to report himself to the French police. “Although he did not show any official document to the gendarmes, the seventeen-year-old boy gave his identity on his own. His face and story match in every respect that of the British boy who was abducted in 2017,” police said. “On Thursday, the Toulouse public prosecutor confirmed that it was indeed Alex Batty.”

Investigators believe Alex managed to escape from a rural community at the foot of the Pyrenees. After days of walking, Alex was picked up by a truck driver, who notified the police. Then the boy calmly told what had happened to him. “His story was verified. After the hearing, the teenager was entrusted to social services, pending notification from his relatives,” concludes the French police.

